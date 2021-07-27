Home>>
Aussie swimmer McKeown breaks Olympic record to win women's 100m backstroke at Tokyo 2020
(Xinhua) 13:53, July 27, 2021
Kaylee McKeown (C) of Australia celebrates with Kylie Masse (R) of Canada after the final of women's 100m backstroke of the 2020 Olympics at Tokyo Aquatics Center in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)
TOKYO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown claim the women's 100m backstroke gold in an Olympic record time of 57.47 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Tuesday.
The result was 0.02 seconds behind her own world record, but enough for her to beat second-placed Kylie Masse of Canada, who finished in 57.72 seconds.
The bronze went to 19-year-old Regan Smith of the United States.
