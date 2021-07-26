Mixed fortunes for China's women and men at Tokyo 2020 3x3 basketball

Yang Shuyu (L) of China competes during the women's 3x3 basketball pool round match between China and Italy at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's 3x3 women's basketball team underlined their status as event favorites, defeating Italy 22-13 and France 20-13, though China's men suffered two more defeats on Day 2 of action at Tokyo 2020.

China's women stunned Italy with a 7-2 run in the first three minutes, before Italy fought back and cut the deficit to 11-9. China then dominated the court and smashed Italy with an 11-4 run, scoring past the 21-point winning mark two minutes and 47 seconds before the 10-minute limit.

Against France, China began the game with a 4-1 run, before France turned the deficit into a 10-6 lead. China then clawed back to tie the game at 11-11 before stepping on the gas pedal to trounce France with a 9-2 run for their second victory on Day 2.

"We have to be ready as soon as we step onto the court. The 3x3 game is too short to give us time to adapt," Wang Lili said after the match.

Yang Shuyu scored seven points in both games. "We played with our own tempo, our tactics and showcased our style. I really enjoyed a game like this," Yang said.

The U.S. women's team defeated Romania 22-11 and the ROC 20-16 on Sunday, keeping up their perfect record. Hosts Japan overwhelmed Mongolia 19-10 and beat France 19-15.

The Chinese men's team suffered defeats against Latvia and the Netherlands, despite some sterling attacking play from CBA star Hu Jinqiu.

In China's intense 18-17 defeat to Latvia, Hu grabbed a game-high 12 points and 11 rebounds. Latvia kept the upper hand for most of the game, but China's strong defense kept them in the game.

Trailing 17-11, Hu grabbed four rebounds, added two points and delivered two key assists to help Gao Shiyan score four points, clawing back to tie the game 17-17 with 30 seconds remaining. However, Nauris Miezis' last-gasp shot helped Latvia claim the victory.

In China's subsequent 21-18 loss to the Netherlands, Hu notched all but one of his side's points, leading China to cut a 9-5 deficit to 15-14 and 16-15, though the Netherlands sealed the win with 14 seconds left.

World No.1 Serbia kept its perfect record after beating Poland 15-12 and Belgium 21-14 on Sunday, paving the way to clinch a berth in the semifinals, which will be given to the top two teams in the pool round.

The ROC lost to Belgium 21-16 and was then defeated by Poland 21-16. Hosts Japan edged the Netherlands 21-20 before losing to Latvia 21-18.

China will face Japan and top seeds the USA on Monday in the women's pool round, with the men's team now facing Belgium and Poland.

