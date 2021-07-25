Sun Yiwen: rewriting the history with her epee in Tokyo

Xinhua) 14:43, July 25, 2021

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- In the final of fencing, Chinese fencer Sun Yiwen curved a legend with her epee in Tokyo.

Leading by only one point in the last 12 seconds, Sun Yiwen was almost so close to winning the first gold medal of women's epee individual in Chinese history. However, she was dragged into overtime by her opponent Popescu with a stab in the last three seconds.

Sun, who won a bronze in Rio 2016, has experienced such pity while she was overtaken in the semifinal then with 11-7 leading, and unfortunately lost in the overtime.

"When I had to face the overtime, I told myself it's OK and I could win match-winning point," said Sun, "I don't think too much about the results, I just do as I have practiced so many times. Then there was my comfortable temple so I won the game."

The last point of her game rewrites the history of the Chinese fencing team and makes her dream to be a cornerstone member of the team come true, which she expressed during the official interview of the Tokyo Olympics.

After the match, the hashtag about Sun's match-winning point went viral on social media. Her sharing of personal life in social accounts has been attractive to Chinese netizens.

Sun Yiwen is an optimistic girl who loves to laugh. Before the start of the final, a reporter asked, "Will she cry after winning the championship?" Reporters who were familiar with Sun shook their heads with joy.

As expected, after winning the championship, Sun Yiwen happily accepted interviews. She told reporters a story about the "lottery mascot." "I am a lucky girl. My friend likes to buy lottery tickets, and she can always win with me but can't win by herself!"

At the awards ceremony, the girl who loves to laugh had tears as well, when the national anthem sounded, Sun Yiwen's eyes were wet.

