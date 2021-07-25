China claims 5th consecutive gold in women's synchronised 3m springboard at Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 15:36, July 25, 2021

TOKYO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Shi Tingmao/Wang Han won the women's synchronised 3m springboard gold with 326.40 points at Tokyo 2020 here on Sunday.

It was China's fifth consecutive gold in the event since Athens 2004 and Shi Tingmao's third Olympic gold medal in diving.

Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini Beaulieu claimed the silver for Canada with 300.78 points. Canada's last medal from the event was a bronze medal nine years ago at London 2012.

The silver also leveled the country's best result in a synchronised event at the Olympics, when Emilie Heymans/Anne Montminy finished second in the women's synchronised platform 10m in 2000.

Tina Punzel/Lena Hentschel of Germany took the bronze. It was Germany's second bronze medal after Beijing 2008, and the first medal in Tokyo.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)