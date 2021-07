We Are China

Tokyo 2020 women's football group F match: China vs. Brazil

Xinhua) 16:25, July 21, 2021

Players of China women's football team enter the Miyagi Stadium before Tokyo 2020 women's football group F match between China and Brazil in Miyagi, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Yang)

