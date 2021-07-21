Home>>
Chinese Canoe Slalom team attends training session in Tokyo
(Xinhua) 15:39, July 21, 2021
Chen Shi of the Chinese women's Canoe Slalom team attends a training session at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
