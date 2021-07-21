Australian equestrian Olympian Jamie Kermond suspended for Tokyo after testing for cocaine

Xinhua) 14:53, July 21, 2021

SYDNEY, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Australian equestrian rider Jamie Kermond has been suspended from competing in Tokyo Olympic Games on Wednesday for testing positive for cocaine under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021.

Equestrian Australia confirmed in a statement that the mandatory provisional suspension notice asserted Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) on 26 June 2021.

Cocaine is prohibited in competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which means Kermond is forbidden from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo Olympics, while the provisional suspension is in place.

Under the Anti-Doping Policy, Kermond now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analyzed.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) was also made aware of the provisional suspension after being informed by SIA, saying the Australian Olympic team selection committee will consider the matter later on Wednesday.

