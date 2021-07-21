Home>>
Chinese boxers attend training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
(Xinhua) 12:33, July 21, 2021
Chinese boxer Chen Daxiang attends a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
