Languages

Archive

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Home>>

Chinese boxers attend training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

(Xinhua) 12:33, July 21, 2021

Chinese boxer Chen Daxiang attends a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories