Chinese boxers attend training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 12:33, July 21, 2021

Chinese boxer Chen Daxiang attends a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

