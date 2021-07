We Are China

Chinese artistic gymnastics team attends training session ahead of Tokyo 2020

Xinhua) 14:51, July 21, 2021

Xiao Ruoteng of Chinese artistic gymnastics team acts on pommel horse during a training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)