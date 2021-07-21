Plan for Taiwan "representative office" in Lithuania opposed

Xinhua) 14:29, July 21, 2021

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson expressed firm opposition to official exchange between countries having diplomatic relations with China and China's Taiwan region.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks Tuesday responding to a query concerning a plan by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to set up a "representative office" in Lithuania.

Noting that Taiwan is part of China, Zhu urged the Lithuanian side to uphold the one-China principle and not to send wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."

Zhu also pointed out that the DPP and those separatist forces staged the entire farce to seek "Taiwan independence," which will never change the fact that there is only one China in the world.

