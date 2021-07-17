National security law to ensure Hong Kong's brighter future: senior Chinese official

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will ensure a brighter future for the region in the course of the Chinese nation's endeavor toward the national rejuvenation, a senior Chinese official on Hong Kong affairs said Friday.

Xia Baolong, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a high-level symposium marking the first anniversary of the enactment of the law.

Effectively safeguarded by the law, Hong Kong will surely become a safer and more beautiful and attractive place, Xia said, expressing full confidence in the region's prospects.

Xia noted that Hong Kong has an important role to play as the Chinese nation propels ahead to achieve its great rejuvenation.

"Imagine what progress the 'one country, two systems' will achieve in Hong Kong when our country realizes the second centenary goal?" Xia said, pointing out that the region is expected to be a more prosperous economy, achieving greater progress in democracy with better protection of residents' rights and freedom.

He added that a mainstream value featuring the love for the country and for Hong Kong is expected to take root in people's hearts by then, with the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" fully implemented.

In addition to its current position as an international financial, trade and shipping center, Hong Kong is also expected to gain further appeal and become a more dynamic modern metropolis where elements from the East and the West blend in harmony.

The official noted that all developments in Hong Kong need to be protected by the national security law.

He stressed strict implementation of the "patriots administering Hong Kong" principle, which requires resolute efforts to exclude anti-China forces from the SAR's administrative structure.

He also called for efforts to elect staunch patriots with a high caliber of administrative capabilities.

