U.S. sanctions "piece of waste paper": liaison office of Chinese central gov't in HKSAR

Xinhua) 13:40, July 17, 2021

Photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows a view of a ferris wheel and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

The liaison office, in a statement, called the sanctions "a piece of waste paper" and said the "boring political performance" and hegemonic acts are doomed to fail.

HONG KONG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday strongly condemned the U.S. government for smearing Hong Kong's business environment and imposing so-called sanctions on officials of the office.

The liaison office, in a statement, called the sanctions "a piece of waste paper" and said the "boring political performance" and hegemonic acts are doomed to fail.

The U.S. move seriously damaged international laws and basic norms governing international relations, and posed a blatant challenge to the Chinese government and people, the liaison office said.

The U.S. government on Friday issued a so-called "advisory" to U.S. businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong and imposed sanctions on a number of officials of the liaison office.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)