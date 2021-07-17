U.S. sanctions "piece of waste paper": liaison office of Chinese central gov't in HKSAR
Photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows a view of a ferris wheel and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)
The liaison office, in a statement, called the sanctions "a piece of waste paper" and said the "boring political performance" and hegemonic acts are doomed to fail.
HONG KONG, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Saturday strongly condemned the U.S. government for smearing Hong Kong's business environment and imposing so-called sanctions on officials of the office.
The liaison office, in a statement, called the sanctions "a piece of waste paper" and said the "boring political performance" and hegemonic acts are doomed to fail.
The U.S. move seriously damaged international laws and basic norms governing international relations, and posed a blatant challenge to the Chinese government and people, the liaison office said.
The U.S. government on Friday issued a so-called "advisory" to U.S. businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong and imposed sanctions on a number of officials of the liaison office.
Photos
Related Stories
- Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR says U.S. bullying act of sanction to backfire
- Stop undermining Hong Kong's rule of law under pretext of press freedom: commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR
- HKSAR gov't condemns European Parliament for interfering in affairs of China, HKSAR
- Mainland will thwart DPP's interference in HK affairs: spokesperson
- HKSAR gov't condemns latest U.S. move for blatant interference in China's internal affairs
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.