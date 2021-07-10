HKSAR gov't condemns European Parliament for interfering in affairs of China, HKSAR

Xinhua) 14:19, July 10, 2021

HONG KONG, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government condemned Friday the European Parliament for passing again a "resolution" relating to Hong Kong that disregards the rule of law, smacks of double standards and constitutes gross interference in the HKSAR's affairs and China's internal affairs at large.

As with any other country in the world, China has the power and duty to safeguard national security, a government spokesman said in a statement.

Taking account of the severe situation in the HKSAR that posed national security risks, it was reasonable, lawful and necessary for the central authorities to enact the national security law and apply it in Hong Kong by promulgation in June last year, he said.

While European countries have their own laws to safeguard national security, the European Parliament blatantly asked China's central authorities to repeal the national security law in Hong Kong, defying logic and manifesting its double standards, the spokesman said.

Since its implementation in June 2020, the positive effect of the national security law in restoring peace and stability and safeguarding individual rights and freedoms in the HKSAR has been obvious and indisputable, the spokesman said.

After the implementation of the national security law, the media and the general public continue to exercise their right to monitor the government's work and the freedom of criticizing policies every day, while overseas media disseminate information about the national security law and interview people with various stances without any interference, he said.

The national security law clearly stipulates four types of offenses endangering national security and the penalties, and law-abiding people will not unwittingly fall foul of the law, the spokesman said.

Law enforcement actions and prosecution decisions taken by the law enforcement and prosecution departments against suspected offenders or institutions are strictly in accordance with the law and the evidence, and have nothing to do with their political stances, backgrounds or professional fields, the spokesman said.

According to the HKSAR Basic Law, the HKSAR courts can exercise independent judicial power, including that of final adjudication, free from any interference, the spokesman said, adding that in exercising their judicial power, judges apply the law and nothing else.

Hong Kong's rule of law and judicial independence have been highly respected, the spokesman said.

The European Parliament has repeatedly passed so-called "resolutions," demanding the immediate release of suspects arrested by the HKSAR law enforcement agencies or suggesting that persons of certain occupations or with certain political beliefs should be immune to legal sanctions, the spokesman said, stressing that such acts are "totally absurd."

It not only shows no respect to the rule of law, but also constitutes gross interference in the affairs of the HKSAR, the spokesman said.

The decision by the central authorities on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR aims to plug the loopholes in the system and ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong," the spokesman said.

This is in line with international norms as no country in the world would allow its governance power to be vested in people who are not patriotic and who will endanger the interests of the country, the spokesman said.

Both of the decisions by the central authorities on enacting the national security law and on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR will go a long way towards ensuring the faithful implementation of "one country, two systems" in the HKSAR, the spokesman said.

The HKSAR government condemns the European Parliament for disregarding the facts on the ground and international law and basic norms governing international relations, and attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of China and the HKSAR, the spokesman said.

The HKSAR government officers will not be intimidated by the so-called "sanctions" by foreign governments and will continue to discharge their responsibility of safeguarding national security resolutely, the spokesman said. Enditem

