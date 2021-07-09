Mainland will thwart DPP's interference in HK affairs: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:50, July 09, 2021

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will resolutely thwart the attempts of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to meddle in Hong Kong affairs, a mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when commenting on a recent report by Taiwan's mainland affairs authority that blatantly attacks the mainland's Hong Kong policies.

The DPP authority has been ceaselessly meddling in Hong Kong affairs of late, while aiding violent forces under the guise of "supporting Hong Kong," said Zhu, adding that their malicious attempts are obvious.

The national security law in Hong Kong has restored law and order in the city, and social stability and economic prosperity have been ensured, said Zhu, noting that the status quo is widely welcomed by Hong Kong residents.

