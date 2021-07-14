US causes turmoil through controlling narrative, inciting hatred

The US portrays itself as the “beacon of freedom and democracy,” talks keenly of “press freedom” and points fingers at other countries. But do these so-called free media outlets really enjoy press freedom?

(Cartoon by Lu Lingxing)

The truth is that Western media only serves the interests of its patrons under the guise of democracy and freedom.

The US government has bribed the media, controlled the narrative, manipulated public opinion and messed up other countries. It blatantly instructed the media to publish fake news about Iraq and Syria to prepare the ground for launching wars. It incited street protests in countries such as Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and caused turmoil there by taking advantage of social media.

These examples are only the tip of the iceberg of how the US controls the media. In essence, the so-called “free media” is just the mouthpiece of the bigwigs. After all, there can be no real and effective “freedom” in a society based on the power of money.

Related:

US wages illegal wars, disturbs international order

US wields sanctions to bully other countries

America’s double standards aggravate humanitarian crisis

US interference in other countries' internal affairs aggravates chaos in Middle East

US prisoner abuse scandals expose hypocrisy of “human rights defender” claim

Hyping of religious discrimination exposes hegemonic nature of US

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)