One killed, 10 missing in building collapse in China

Xinhua) 11:16, July 13, 2021

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2021. One person died, and another 10 people are missing after a building collapsed Monday in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said. The incident happened at around 3:33 p.m. Monday at a hotel in Wujiang District in the city of Suzhou, the district government said. As of 6:40 p.m., eight people had been rescued, with one dead. Four are in stable condition, and three in critical condition. Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation. (Xinhua)

NANJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- One person died, and another 10 people are missing after a building collapsed Monday in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said.

The incident happened at around 3:33 p.m. Monday at a hotel in Wujiang District in the city of Suzhou, the district government said.

As of 6:40 p.m., eight people had been rescued, with one dead. Four are in stable condition, and three in critical condition.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)