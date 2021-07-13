One killed, 10 missing in building collapse in China
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 12, 2021. One person died, and another 10 people are missing after a building collapsed Monday in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said. The incident happened at around 3:33 p.m. Monday at a hotel in Wujiang District in the city of Suzhou, the district government said. As of 6:40 p.m., eight people had been rescued, with one dead. Four are in stable condition, and three in critical condition. Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation. (Xinhua)
NANJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- One person died, and another 10 people are missing after a building collapsed Monday in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said.
The incident happened at around 3:33 p.m. Monday at a hotel in Wujiang District in the city of Suzhou, the district government said.
As of 6:40 p.m., eight people had been rescued, with one dead. Four are in stable condition, and three in critical condition.
Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the cause of the collapse is under investigation.
Photos
Related Stories
- At least 3 dead, 99 possibly missing in U.S. Florida building collapse
- Aerial photo of 'reed maze' in Jiangsu
- Cutting-edge products, techs debut at 5th Future Network Development Conference
- East China's Jiangsu reports human infection of H10N3 avian influenza
- Multi-level green industries improve ecological environment in E China's Jiangsu
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.