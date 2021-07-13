Ministry mulls regulations to stop dishonest practices by livestreaming industry agents

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday started public opinion solicitation on draft regulations for promoting honesty among agents of online content producers amid efforts to create a wholesome livestreaming performance industry.

The draft regulations ban agents of livestreaming performers from inducing or misleading consumers to tip the performers through fraudulent practices, such as hyping up the most generous tipper or promising special treatment to generous tippers.

The draft regulations also stipulate that agents suspend any performance upon finding that performers have violated laws and regulations.

The public can put forward their opinions on the draft before July 19.

