China's livestreaming service users reach 617 million in 2020: report

Xinhua) 11:25, May 19, 2021

Zeng Hongjuan (L) introduces car collections to the audience by telling stories via live streaming at Beijing Auto Museum in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The number of online live streaming service users in China reached 617 million in 2020, according to a report on the development of China's live streaming industry.

The number of live streaming anchor accounts exceeded 130 million by the end of 2020, said the report released by the live streaming branch of the China Association of Performing Arts on Tuesday.

Livestreaming in China was already burgeoning even before the COVID-19 epidemic, with the industry market estimated to be worth over 193 billion yuan (about 30 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, according to the report.

By the end of 2020, China had nearly 6,000 Internet business units qualified to offer online live streaming services, including around 20 leading platforms, while nine live streaming platforms had been listed on the stock market.

