China regulates online marketing through livestreaming

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top Internet watchdog on Friday released a draft regulation to prohibit illegal activities in marketing goods or services to the public through online livestreaming.

Livestreaming operators and salespersons on the Internet must not publish fake information to defraud or mislead users, according to the document released by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The practices of making up or falsifying relevant data, such as the number of views, likes and trade volumes, are prohibited.

It calls on online livestreaming platforms for marketing to conduct credit evaluations of livestreamers and blacklist those guilty of serious violations of laws and regulations.

The draft also includes provisions for the protection of minors, personal information and data security.