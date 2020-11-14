Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China regulates online marketing through livestreaming

(Xinhua)    12:14, November 14, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top Internet watchdog on Friday released a draft regulation to prohibit illegal activities in marketing goods or services to the public through online livestreaming.

Livestreaming operators and salespersons on the Internet must not publish fake information to defraud or mislead users, according to the document released by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The practices of making up or falsifying relevant data, such as the number of views, likes and trade volumes, are prohibited.

It calls on online livestreaming platforms for marketing to conduct credit evaluations of livestreamers and blacklist those guilty of serious violations of laws and regulations.

The draft also includes provisions for the protection of minors, personal information and data security.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York