Livestreaming platforms boost local economy in Baoding

Xinhua) 14:51, March 31, 2021

Staff members pack parcels for delivery in Baigou New Township of Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, March 30, 2021. Baigou New Township have established livestreaming platforms for local enterprises so as to boost local economy in recent years. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

