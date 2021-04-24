China issues guideline to regulate livestreaming marketing

Xinhua) 14:54, April 24, 2021

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have rolled out a trial guideline to regulate the country's booming livestreaming marketing industry, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

The guideline, jointly issued by the CAC and six other authorities, aims to protect the rights and interests of consumers and minors and prevent risks including false advertising and selling counterfeit and substandard goods.

The guideline sets the minimum age for livestreaming operators and salespersons at 16, while minors above 16 should obtain a guardian's consent to enter the industry.

Livestreaming platforms are required to handle complaints from consumers in a timely manner and provide necessary evidence when disputes occur.

The guideline will take effect on May 25.

Official data showed that, as the world's largest online retail market for eight consecutive years, China saw more than 24 million livestreaming marketing activities take place in 2020, as a legion of leading influencers became household names through their online sales.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)