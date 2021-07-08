Chinese regulator fines firms over internet-related monopoly conducts

Xinhua) 10:14, July 08, 2021

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation has handed down administrative punishments after investigating 22 cases of illegal operations in the internet sector, the administration said in an announcement on Wednesday.

All the cases are of violations of China's anti-monopoly law due to illegal concentration of undertakings, and the companies involved have been fined 500,000 yuan (about 77,206 U.S. dollars) for each case, said the administration.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)