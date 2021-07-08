Home>>
Chinese regulator fines firms over internet-related monopoly conducts
(Xinhua) 10:14, July 08, 2021
BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration for Market Regulation has handed down administrative punishments after investigating 22 cases of illegal operations in the internet sector, the administration said in an announcement on Wednesday.
All the cases are of violations of China's anti-monopoly law due to illegal concentration of undertakings, and the companies involved have been fined 500,000 yuan (about 77,206 U.S. dollars) for each case, said the administration.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese court accepts Douyin's case against Tencent over alleged monopoly
- China to toughen supervision over monopoly, unfair competition: key meeting
- Commentary: US media monopoly undermines media influence
- Chinese regulator further probes Microsoft's alleged anti-monopoly case
- Chinese drug maker set to break foreign monopoly on anti-ED pill
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.