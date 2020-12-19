Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
China to toughen supervision over monopoly, unfair competition: key meeting

(Xinhua)    09:46, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Efforts will be made to intensify anti-monopoly supervision and prevent disorderly capital expansion next year, a key meeting said Friday.

Anti-trust and anti-unfair competition are the inherent requirements for improving the socialist market economic system and promoting high-quality development, according to a statement released after the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

The country supports platform enterprises to pursue innovative development and enhance international competitiveness, and supports the joint development of the public and non-public sectors.

Laws and regulations concerning the identification of platform monopolies, management of data collection and use and protection of consumers' rights and interests will be optimized, said the meeting.

Financial innovation must be advanced under prudent supervision, it added. 

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

