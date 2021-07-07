Xi's remarks at China-Germany-France virtual summit to boost multilateralism, cooperation, say experts

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks at the virtual summit held Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to promote multilateralism and global cooperation, experts around the world have said.

Noting the persisting severe situation of COVID-19 globally and the uncertain prospect of economic recovery, Xi said the world more than ever needs mutual respect and close collaboration, rather than suspicion, antagonism or zero-sum game.

Calling for safeguarding the real multilateralism, Xi said that the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core and the basic norms governing international relations based on the UN Charter must be upheld, and global issues should be addressed via consultations of all parties in a reasonably calm manner.

The virtual summit "has resulted in important outcomes that could help the world forge a more united and inclusive post-pandemic world," said Cavince Adhere, a Kenya-based international relations scholar.

"As President Xi said at the summit, multilateralism remains the most viable path for countries to collectively pull together in providing sustainable solutions to challenges afflicting humanity," said Adhere.

"Regional and international cooperation is a must," said Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Noting China is leading the world in safeguarding multilateralism and promoting international cooperation, Moshi spoke highly of China's efforts to help Africa fight the pandemic and address its development challenges.

"President Xi's words during the meeting were timely because we are seeing increasing mistrust," said Euston Chiputa, an economic historian at the University of Zambia.

"Mutual respect is important on the international scene" as it leads to a world "free of confrontation," said the expert.

Commenting on Xi's stress on multilateralism, Christine Bierre, editor-in-chief of France's Nouvelle Solidarite magazine and an expert at the Schiller France Institute, said, "it is extremely urgent to safeguard the international system of the United Nations, and the Charter of the United Nations."

Envisioning closer cooperation between China and the European Union (EU), Bierre said, "all of this could translate into joint action around the world that could be very beneficial."

In the eyes of former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, the EU "should seize every opportunity to ensure good cooperation with China."

The EU has been "identifying lots of domains in which stronger cooperation with China will deliver lots of benefits for all parts of the world," said Leterme.

