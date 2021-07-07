Yangtze finless porpoise YYC lives with mother at IHB of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan

Xinhua) 11:11, July 07, 2021

Yangtze finless porpoise YYC swims with its mother in the water at the Institute of Hydrobiology (IHB) of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 5, 2021. Yangtze finless porpoise YYC lives with its mother at the IHB of Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan. The one-year-old Yangtze finless porpoise, known as "smiling angel" due to its mouth fixed in a permanent grin, was born on June 3, 2020. YYC's mother, Yangyang, 14 years old, was transferred from Poyang Lake to the institute thanks to ex-situ conservation at the age of 2; and its father, 16-year-old Taotao, is the first of its kind successfully bred through artificial breeding worldwide. During the past years, IHB has joined hands with various research and protection institutes, and gained fruits in fields such as porpoise artificial breeding and reproduction. The researches and studies help to boost people's understanding of the animal's biological characteristics and habits, and offer practical experience on ex-situ conservation and protection of the species. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

