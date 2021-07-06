Politicizing origin tracing of COVID-19 should stop: media

Xinhua) 15:53, July 06, 2021

TOKYO, July 6 (Xinhua) -- "It is necessary and important for us to find out the origins of the COVID-19 virus, but the origin tracing should be a scientific issue rather than a geopolitical game," Japan Today said in a recent commentary.

The article published on the Japanese news website on Saturday, entitled "Stop politicizing origin tracing of COVID-19," said that the joint investigation by the World Health Organization (WHO) and China should be respected.

Intentionally ignoring the WHO investigation result, certain U.S. politicians have repeatedly called for a reinvestigation of China, Japan Today reported.

However, a recent study by the U.S. National Institutes of Health suggests that COVID-19 could have started to circulate in the United States as early as December 2019.

Therefore, instead of going after China, if a new worldwide tracing is indeed necessary, the primary focus should be on the United States, Japan Today said, pointing out that double-standard approaches should be discouraged.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)