Top 10 Chinese universities by graduate salaries

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:24, July 05, 2021

（Photo/Sina Weibo account of Beijing Foreign Studies University）

Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Peking University ranked in the top three on the salary index for higher education graduates in 2021, with an average monthly salary of 10,992 yuan ($1,699.66), 10,602 yuan and 10,690 yuan respectively, according to recent rankings from Xinchou.cn, a Chinese salary research institute.

The index, which includes 100 universities, is based on data from college graduates who had worked for their employers for one year. It was a calculation by a statistical model that includes the factors like wage levels, employment rates, talent and salary growth.

Here are top 10 Chinese universities by graduate salaries.

No 10 Beijing Foreign Studies University

Salary index: 85.5

Average monthly salary: 10,355 yuan

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)