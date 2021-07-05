July 1 Medal recipient Lin Dan devoted to community services for 40 years

People's Daily Online) 10:22, July 05, 2021

Lin Dan, a CPC member and also a community worker who has served residents wholeheartedly for over 40 years, has recently been awarded the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor.

Lin, who joined the Party in November 1985, has been nicknamed "the premier in the alley" by community residents in Gulou district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian province, due to the long time she has spent serving the locals.

Lin Dan (3rd from right) works in the community. (Photo/WeChat account of Dongjie Subdistrict Office)

In early 2020, when the COVID-19 epidemic erupted, Lin started to work around the clock starting from January 24, the eve of Chinese New Year, promoting epidemic prevention and control and purchasing medicines and daily necessities for residents.

"We often advised Lin to take more rest, but it was really comforting to see her and have a few words with her," said Lin Yibo, a resident in Lin's community, adding that during the self-quarantine period, several residents often noticed her hurrying around providing services through windows and sometimes talking with her about the epidemic prevention and control progress.

Furthermore, Lin took the worries of her community residents as her own. For instance, for years, Wu Yimu, a widowed senior citizen who lived alone, was cared for by Lin, who even learned massage skills in order to better help the elderly. After Wu passed away, Lin made arrangements for the funeral.

"I can always strive to give better community services," Lin Dan said, adding that "to offer high-quality community services, one must first learn to be a good man before knowing how to serve the people. Community workers are not administrators, but waiters for residents."

