Graduates of 2020 attend commencement ceremony of Renmin University of China

Xinhua) 10:00, July 05, 2021

Graduates of 2020 attend the commencement ceremony of Renmin University of China in Beijing, capital of China, July 4, 2021. Renmin University of China held a commencement ceremony for the graduates of 2020 on Sunday. Last year, in order to reduce the risk of infection of COVID-19, only a minority of graduates attended the ceremony on site with the others attending online. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

