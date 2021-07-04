Chinese astronauts complete first extravehicular activities for space station construction

Xinhua) 15:50, July 04, 2021

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts have completed extravehicular activities (EVAs) and returned to the space station core module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Sunday.

The first EVAs during the construction of the country's space station were a complete success, the CMSA declared.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)