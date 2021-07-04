Home>>
Chinese astronauts complete first extravehicular activities for space station construction
(Xinhua) 15:50, July 04, 2021
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese astronauts have completed extravehicular activities (EVAs) and returned to the space station core module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Sunday.
The first EVAs during the construction of the country's space station were a complete success, the CMSA declared.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's futures market logs robust transactions in H1
- China, Ukraine signs agreement to strengthen infrastructure cooperation
- Two Chinese astronauts step out of Tianhe module, to perform spacewalk, other missions
- Vitasoy issues two statements in a row to clarify attitude on police-stabbing employee under mounting public pressure
- Rains bring flooding to northern China, Yangtze
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.