China's futures market logs robust transactions in H1

Xinhua) 15:26, July 04, 2021

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market registered strong growth in transactions in the first half of the year, data from the China Futures Association showed.

In the first six months, the total trading turnover of China's futures market reached 286.33 trillion yuan (about 44.25 trillion U.S. dollars), surging 73.05 percent year on year, the data showed.

In June alone, the trading turnover jumped 52.3 percent from a year ago to around 47 trillion yuan. On a monthly basis, the figure fell 5.65 percent, the association said.

Last month, the trading turnover of the Shanghai Futures Exchange came in at 15.14 trillion yuan, rising 61.61 percent year on year and accounting for 32.21 percent of the country's total.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)