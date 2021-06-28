University sends out admission letters with aircraft emblems

People's Daily Online) 17:06, June 28, 2021

The admission letter of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics.(Photo/thepaper.cn)

In addition to admission letters, all freshmen of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics will receive special gifts this year—emblems featuring the school, thepaper.cn reported on June 28, citing the school’s official WeChat account.

The gift package contains an emblem featuring the school name, an emblem featuring the school badge, and two featuring aircraft models designed by scientists who have graduated from the university.

The school has designed seven aircraft emblems which will be distributed to the students randomly.

Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics is located in the city of Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu province. Established in 1952, the university is regarded as a double first-class university by the Chinese Ministry of Education. The term "double first-class" refers to "world-class university" and "world-class discipline".

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)