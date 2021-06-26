We Are China

Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (15)

Xinhua) 16:22, June 26, 2021

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Political parties, political leaders and friendly individuals in other countries have extended warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the CPC's remarkable achievements and its important contributions to world peace and development.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Peter O'Neill, leader of People's National Congress Party of Papua New Guinea (PNG) and former PNG prime minister;

Moana Carcasses, president of Vanuatu Green Confederation;

Kunihisa Ono, representative of Japan's Kazankai Foundation;

Daniel Owassa, member of the Political Bureau of the Congolese Party of Labour;

Elfas Mcloud Zadzagomo Shangwa, president, CEO and founder of New Hope Foundation Global Network, an international NGO promoting social justice and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals;

Luciano Bivar, president of the Social Liberal Party of Brazil;

Luis Villanueva, general secretary of the Peruvian Communist Party;

Fernando Cebamanos, president of the Broad Front for Democracy of Panama;

Yerjanik Ghazaryan, acting first secretary of the Communist Party of Armenia Central Committee;

Juha-Pekka Vaisanen, chairperson of the Communist Party of Finland.

