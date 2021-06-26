Home>>
Destroyer flotilla conducts maritime realistic training
(China Military Online) 16:18, June 26, 2021
The guided-missile destroyer Qiqihar (Hull 121) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system during a maritime live-fire test on June 7, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Hailong)
