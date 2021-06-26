Ukraine values strategic partnership with China: FM

Xinhua) 13:38, June 26, 2021

KIEV, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine values its strategic partnership with China, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday on celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of this partnership.

The ministry said that the establishment of the strategic partnership between the two countries opened a new page in the history of Ukraine-China relations.

In the last ten years, the two parties have been constantly working to deepen political dialogue and interaction, expand cooperation in economy and trade, science and technology, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, aerospace, education, culture and other fields, the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Ukraine values the strategic partnership with China, the unshakable foundation of which is non-interference in each other's internal affairs and mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

On Jan. 4, 1992, China and Ukraine established diplomatic relations. On June 20, 2011, the two countries signed a joint statement on the establishment and development of their strategic partnership.

