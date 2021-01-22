China ready to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Ukraine: FM

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to enhance political mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to promote the healthy and stable development of relations with Ukraine, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

China has always been opposed to politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine and it appreciates the objective and just position taken by Ukraine's leaders on this issue, adding that China will work to fulfill its commitment to making vaccines a global public good.

China is willing to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity in fighting COVID-19 and believes Ukraine will overcome the pandemic completely, Wang said.

Wang also appreciated Ukraine's adherence to the one-China principle, adding that the Chinese government's policy toward Ukraine remains stable and China respects the development path independently chosen by the Ukrainian people.

Kuleba thanked China for its anti-pandemic aid to Ukraine, spoke highly of China's achievements in fighting COVID-19, and voiced belief that China, with its effective measures applied by the government and the sense of responsibility amongits people, has set a good example for the global fight against the pandemic.

In addition, Kuleba said Ukraine is looking forward to purchasing COVID-19 vaccines produced by Chinese companies, hoping that the Chinese government will provide necessary convenience.

Kuleba stressed that the one-China policy is a fundamental principle that Ukraine adheres to.

Noting the year 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and China, Kuleba called for concerted efforts to push forward bilateral cooperation and enrich their strategic partnership.