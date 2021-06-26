New generation of intelligent high-speed trains put into operation

June 26, 2021

Train G5, a Fuxing intelligent bullet train, is seen at Beijing South Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2021. The Fuxing intelligent bullet trains were put into operation on some railway lines on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

CHANGCHUN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's new generation of "Fuxing" high-speed trains was put into operation on Friday, offering intelligent operating systems and facilities.

The high-speed Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), based on the Fuxing CR400BF EMU, is equipped with technologies and services including intelligent data analysis, a wireless network based on 5G technology, and energy-efficient air conditioning units.

With a 12.5-meter locomotive, the new intelligent bullet train has a bionic design which can reduce aerodynamic resistance by 7.4 percent and cut energy consumption by 10 percent compared to Fuxing's CR400BF EMU, said its developer, CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd.

The first-class seats aboard the new trains provide passengers with adjustable headrests and electric leg rests, while the second-class carriages are equipped with USB charging ports at each seat.

Barrier-free compartments with wider entrance doors, barrier-free toilet facilities, wheelchair storage areas and Braille signs have also been added to the new models. Quiet carriages on the intelligent high-speed trains also enable passengers to turn down broadcast volumes to a third of the level in other carriages, according to the company.

The lights in the toilet facilities aboard the train automatically turn on when a passenger's entry is detected. The air conditioning units automatically adjust temperature and pressure differences according to the train's internal and external environments.

China's new generation of high-speed trains is expected to provide more convenient facilities and more comfortable services for its passengers, with decreased energy consumption, said the company.

