Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York over false election statements

Xinhua) 08:53, June 25, 2021

Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 27, 2020 shows screens displaying former New York City mayor and Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaking during the 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington, D.C. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

A New York court ruled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.

NEW YORK, June 24 (Xinhua) -- A New York court on Thursday suspended the law license of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, citing his "false and misleading statements" about the election loss of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020," according to a 33-page suspension order issued by the New York Supreme Court's appellate division.

"We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee," the court said in the filing.

Giuliani, 77, was admitted to practice as an attorney and counselor at law in the State of New York in 1969. He has led the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)