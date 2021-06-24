How do Chinese astronauts live in space?

Xinhua) 09:07, June 24, 2021

What's life like for the three Chinese astronauts stationed in the country's space station core module Tianhe?

The three astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, were sent into space aboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship on June 17.

It is China's seventh crewed mission to space and the first during the construction of China's space station. It is also the first in nearly five years after the country's last manned mission.

