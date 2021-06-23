"All I Want - Portuguese Female Artists from 1900 to 2020" exhibition held in Lisbon

People visit the "All I Want - Portuguese Female Artists from 1900 to 2020" exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal on June 21, 2021. The exhibition runs until August 23, 2021. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

