A visit to Jiegu Temple

Ecns.cn) 13:38, June 23, 2021

Photo shows the inside view of Jiegu Temple. Being a Sakya Monastery, Jiegu Temple is located at the border of China's Qinghai, Sichuan provinces and Tibet autonomous region. Built alongside mountains to overlook the Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, the temple is one of the largest and most influential monasteries in Yushu, Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service /Pan Yujie)

