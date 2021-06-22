COVID-19 lab-leak claim lacks evidence: U.S. media

Xinhua) 13:25, June 22, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Recent reports of U.S. media have confronted the coronavirus lab-leak claim with quotes of experts, saying that the lab-leak allegation lacks supportive facts or scientific evidence.

On Monday's podcast SWAY, an interview program from New York Times Opinion, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci talked about his views on the lab-leak theory.

"I haven't seen it because I'm not sure it exists. What we're seeing right now is a major increase in incidents of interest - that is, of tweeting, of speculation - but no real increase in definitive data or evidence whatsoever," Fauci said.

Fauci also questioned the credibility of the so-called intelligence that three members of the lab were ill, saying that the most likely explanation for the virus origin is a natural leap from animals to humans.

"U.S. TV host Jon Stewart on a recent TV show blamed Wuhan lab for coronavirus, saying that the pandemic was more than likely caused by science.

His remarks led to pushback from many scientists. "I saw the clip and am concerned to see Stewart promoting the conspiracy, even if it's just for laughs," American neurophysiologist Dr. Kiki Sanford tweeted.

U.S. medical scientist Dr. Peter Hotez also urged Stewart and others to be more prudent when discussing the potential origin of COVID-19.

