Chinese mainland reports 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 locally transmitted
The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 25 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two locally transmitted cases and 23 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
Residents shop at a bus-based mobile market in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 19, 2021. (Photo: Xinhua)
The locally transmitted cases were reported in Guangdong Province, the commission said in its daily report.
Of the imported cases, seven were reported in Fujian, five each in Guangdong and Sichuan, four in Zhejiang, one each in Shanghai and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the commission said.
There were 374 active imported cases as of Monday. No deaths related to the disease were reported, while 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.
The total number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland stood at 91,629 and the cumulative death toll was 4,636 as of Monday.
