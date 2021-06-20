S.Korea reports 429 more COVID-19 cases, 151,149 in total

Xinhua) 15:49, June 20, 2021

SEOUL, June 20 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 429 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 151,149.

The daily caseload was down from 482 in the prior day, staying below 500 for two days due to fewer virus tests on the weekend. The daily average caseload for the past week was 468.

The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 152 were Seoul residents and 111 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Forty-nine cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 9,528.

Five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,002. The total fatality rate stood at 1.32 percent.

A total of 514 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 142,899. The total recovery rate was 94.54 percent.

The country has tested over 10.33 million people, among whom 10,053,423 tested negative for the virus and 131,062 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 15,012,455 people with 4,046,611 fully vaccinated.

