Symposium commemorating late senior leader held in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:49, June 22, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, attends a symposium commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Chen Muhua, a late senior official, in Beijing, capital of China, June 21, 2021. Chen once played a leading role in China's economic affairs and work related to women and children. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- A symposium commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Chen Muhua, a late senior official who once played a leading role in China's economic affairs and work related to women and children, was held in Beijing on Monday.

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, attended the symposium and met Chen's family before the event.

Chen, who died of illness in 2011 at the age of 90, held several key official posts during her career. She was vice chairperson of the standing committees of the seventh and eighth national people's congresses and worked as vice premier of the State Council, state councilor and president of the All-China Women's Federation.

After recalling her glorious life, Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and China's vice premier, urged the floor to learn from Chen's loyalty to her belief and the Party, as well as her dedication to the people and make unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

