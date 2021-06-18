China's new display industry leads in scale

HEFEI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- In 2020, the direct revenue of the new display industry in China hit 446 billion yuan (about 69.4 billion U.S. dollars), ranking first globally, according to data released at the 2021 World Conference on the Display Industry, which kicked off on Thursday.

Wang Zhijun, vice minister of industry and information technology, said at the opening ceremony that the strategic, basic and leading role of the new display industry in the development of China's national economy and society is becoming more prominent.

In 2020, the direct revenue of China's new display industry accounted for 40.3 percent of the global total, according to Wang.

The two-day conference is being held in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, and is co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the provincial government of Anhui to showcase the latest applications of the industry and strengthen international exchange and cooperation.

Vladimir Norov, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said in a video speech at the opening ceremony that the conference will encourage different countries and different groups of people, including those from SCO countries, to work together to meet challenges, share the fruits of globalization and achieve mutually beneficial results.

"A golden era for the electronics industry has just begun, and China will be the spearhead of this dynamic development," said Kai Beckmann, a member of the executive board of German science and technology company Merck and CEO of Merck Electronics.

China's emerging display industry is sharing opportunities with the world. Beckmann said China has been one of the company's strongest growth drivers and, in particular, one of the largest markets worldwide for Merck Electronics.

Merck last November announced it would build a new electronics technology center in China with an investment of 140 million yuan. The company's first OLED materials manufacturing plant in China is also under construction and will be operational next year.

Wang said China will focus on stabilizing and optimizing the industrial and supply chains to realize the high-quality development of the display industry.

