Art project Over Floe illustrates harm of human-caused global warming

Xinhua) 09:43, June 16, 2021

The art installation Over Floe is seen at Ontario Place in Toronto, Canada, on June 15, 2021. Made of some waste construction materials by artist John Notten, the public art project Over Floe aims to illustrate the harm of human-caused global warming as ice sheets melt and oceans expand, threatening the way of life around the shorelines of the world. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

