Youths of Vanuatu, China call for int'l action on climate change at video dialogue

Xinhua) 14:13, May 13, 2021

SUVA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Young people in Vanuatu and China have jointly called for the international community to come up with unprecedented ambition and action to address climate change at an online dialogue.

The first Vanuatu-China Youth Dialogue with the theme of "Youth Contribution to China-Vanuatu Friendship and Addressing Climate Change" has been held via video link with the participation of officials and youth representatives from the two countries, the Chinese Embassy in Vanuatu said in a statement on Thursday.

After intensive discussions, youth representatives reached a consensus that both China and Vanuatu attach great importance to addressing climate change and actively take part in the battle against climate change.

The youth representatives also agreed to express their expectations and wishes to the upcoming COP26 (the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference) scheduled to be held in November. They plan to extend a joint appeal to COP26 and the international community, including upholding multilateralism, pursuing green development, following the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, protecting a healthy, intact and sustainable ocean and emphasizing youth contribution.

They hoped that COP26 could listen to the appeal from the younger generation and call on all the young people to be active champions, participants and promoters of climate efforts.

Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu Zhou Haicheng hailed the dialogue as being of historic significance, saying that this is the first time for young people from China and Vanuatu to conduct a bilateral dialogue and to discuss climate change.

This is also the first time that China and Vanuatu have an in-depth exchange on promoting the younger generation's contribution to addressing climate change, he said.

He also hoped that young people will make full use of this opportunity to enhance mutual understanding and friendship, discuss ways to jointly address climate change, contribute their wisdom and strength to the ever-growing China-Vanuatu comprehensive strategic partnership, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Eslin Garaebiti, director general of the Vanuatu Ministry of Climate Change, said that dialogue is very much welcomed and it "gives an opportunity to our young people to be able to engage and learn from China's experience in its efforts to fight against climate change."

The dialogue was co-sponsored by Vanuatu Ministry of Youth Development & Sports, Vanuatu-China Friendship Association, the Chinese Embassy in Vanuatu, Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and School of International Studies of Peking University.

