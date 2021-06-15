Pic story of former serf Tsering Yangzom's new life in Tibet

Xinhua) 16:49, June 15, 2021

Tsering Yangzom closes the corral at home in Qoide'og Village in Nedong County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 3, 2021. Tsering Yangzom, 87, was a serf and lived under cruel feudal serfdom before the democratic reform in Tibet. Tsering Yangzom was born to a family of serfs, and could never forget the difficult times when her family had no choice but to feed on leftovers of better-off households. "My parents brought me to this world, but my life belonged to the serf owner just like them," she recalled. The democratic reform in 1959 freed Tsering Yangzom from serfdom. She was provided with farmland and livestock. When the Sino-Indian border conflict broke out in 1962, Tsering Yangzom immediately signed up for the logistics and transportation team and followed the People's Liberation Army all the way to the front line, defending the hard-won freedom. "Now I don't have to worry about food, clothing and shelters anymore," Tsering Yangzom said, "I intend to live a long happy life." (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

