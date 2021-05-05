Former serf's life turns on new page after democratic reform in Tibet

Norbu gets clean tap water at home in Dagze District of Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. Norbu, born in 1934, was a serf and lived under cruel feudal serfdom before the democratic reform in Tibet in 1959. There is an old saying among Tibetans which goes like "heavy taxes are like ox hair, paid from birth to death", reflecting the lives of serfs in the old Tibet. "How many kinds of heavy taxes were there at that time? No one can answer this question," said Norbu. "Serf owners never used any rules and regulations to restrict their power to levy taxes. They just taxed as much as they wanted and they needed." Thanks to the democratic reform in 1959, Norbu's life turned on a new page as he got his own land and livestock. Talking about his life now, the old man couldn't help smiling. "I really hope I can live a few more years so that I can enjoy more of today's good policies." (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

